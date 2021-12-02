Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OCSL. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379,871 shares of company stock worth $31,163,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,368 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 149.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,562 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $7,098,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 745,828 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.