Zacks Investment Research Lowers Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Hold

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Owens & Minor by 20.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

