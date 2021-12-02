American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.44.

NYSE:ACC opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

