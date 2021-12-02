Analyzing Bionik Laboratories (BNKL) and The Competition

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS: BNKL) is one of 44 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bionik Laboratories to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bionik Laboratories and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Bionik Laboratories Competitors 330 1301 2237 84 2.53

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 25.32%. Given Bionik Laboratories’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bionik Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -759.08% -190.99% -49.03% Bionik Laboratories Competitors -155.65% -53.48% -11.38%

Risk and Volatility

Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories’ peers have a beta of 0.48, indicating that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $1.19 million -$13.62 million -0.60 Bionik Laboratories Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 20.56

Bionik Laboratories’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories. Bionik Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Bionik Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bionik Laboratories peers beat Bionik Laboratories on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

