Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.59.
VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday.
VET opened at C$12.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.43. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$5.13 and a one year high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.
