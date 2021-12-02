Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Montauk Renewables has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. Equities analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 408,936 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Montauk Renewables (MNTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.