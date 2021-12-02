Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Inventiva stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Inventiva by 14.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Inventiva by 408.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 437,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Inventiva by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,034 shares during the last quarter.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

