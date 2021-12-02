Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRT. Truist lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.62.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $81.85 and a 52-week high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,533,000 after acquiring an additional 100,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,090,000 after acquiring an additional 166,815 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after acquiring an additional 852,840 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 216,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,457,000 after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

