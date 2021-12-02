QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

QUIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 23.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at $83,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 6.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 22.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

