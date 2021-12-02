Mitchells & Butlers’ (MBPFF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.75.

MBPFF opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

