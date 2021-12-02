ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ITMPF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered ITM Power from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ITM Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.25.

OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

