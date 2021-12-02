Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LUNMF. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

LUNMF stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

