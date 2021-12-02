Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

DX stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $20.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,744,000 after buying an additional 341,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,174,000 after acquiring an additional 61,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 39.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 173,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

