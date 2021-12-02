Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. Its strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Its core acreage position allows for significant long lateral drilling opportunities and capital efficiencies. The recovery in energy demand in the domestic and international market created a favorable scenario for the firm's business. Thus, Antero will offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels. However, the company is facing great uncertainty owing to the pandemic, which might keep its profits under pressure. Also, its lack of geographic diversification is concerning. As such, it is more vulnerable to basin-specific delays and interruptions in production from wells, which can hamper growth.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AR opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 4.34. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

