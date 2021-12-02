Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

CIAN has been the subject of several other reports. VTB Capital started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

NYSE:CIAN opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Cian has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

