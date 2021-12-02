ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Shares Gap Down to $23.81

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.81, but opened at $22.78. ProAssurance shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ProAssurance by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 402,551 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,453,000 after buying an additional 315,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 699,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 143,237 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 287,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 133,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,388,000 after buying an additional 101,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

