Mizuho Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $101.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.