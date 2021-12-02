Mizuho Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $101.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.95% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.
Shares of NYSE COP opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77.
In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.
