SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Down to $20.02

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.02, but opened at $19.03. SI-BONE shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 1,082 shares.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $627.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 12.75.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $104,108.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,768 shares of company stock valued at $427,168. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.