Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Down to $24.22

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.22, but opened at $21.96. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 319 shares changing hands.

RNA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

