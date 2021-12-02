Argus Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $530.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price upped by Argus from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $456.08.

LULU stock opened at $448.43 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $436.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $18,652,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

