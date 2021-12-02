Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the October 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,119.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41. Aalberts has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $64.53.
Aalberts Company Profile
