Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the October 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,119.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41. Aalberts has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Aalberts Company Profile

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

