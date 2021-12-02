Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Gap Up to $38.24

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.24, but opened at $39.79. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $38.99, with a volume of 14 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $592.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 779,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 42.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,745,000 after purchasing an additional 187,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 170,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 308,376 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

