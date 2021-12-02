Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Up 41.4% in November

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the October 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 179.8 days.

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $32.61 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

