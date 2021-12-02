Reviewing Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SouthCrest Financial Group and Nicolet Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Nicolet Bankshares 28.32% 10.95% 1.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Nicolet Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nicolet Bankshares $211.83 million 4.01 $60.12 million $5.99 11.87

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

