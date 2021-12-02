Head to Head Review: ARC Resources (AETUF) vs. Its Rivals

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS: AETUF) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ARC Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ARC Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 9 0 3.00 ARC Resources Competitors 2136 10683 15433 542 2.50

ARC Resources presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 28.43%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 5.96% 3.80% 1.97% ARC Resources Competitors -31.94% -50.04% 5.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARC Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million -$408.48 million 14.53 ARC Resources Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.33 million -3.75

ARC Resources’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ARC Resources. ARC Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources’ competitors have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ARC Resources pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 17.7% and pay out 564.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ARC Resources beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

