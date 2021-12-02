KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KBC Group from €81.00 ($92.05) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBC Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €74.00 ($84.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

KBC Group stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $2.0145 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.98%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

