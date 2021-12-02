easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 709 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 709 ($9.26) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 774.86 ($10.12).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 518 ($6.77) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 616.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,492.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). Also, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders purchased a total of 76,534 shares of company stock worth $52,165,027 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

