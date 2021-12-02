HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $149.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heico Corp.’s products related to defense, space and other industrial markets like electronics and medical have not been witnessing significant demand owing to COVID-19 impact. It's disciplined acquisition strategy has been driving its overall performance. The company has a strong solvency position and favorable financial ratio which make us optimistic about its ability to meet debt obligations in near future. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, expansion of tariff on import of aluminum, implemented by the Trump administration, might hurt the company’s growth. A comparative analysis of its trailing 12-month price/earnings ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture. Heico Corp remains skeptical about the eventual impact of COVID-19 on its results, as it is difficult to predict the pandemic's effects.”

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of HEI opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HEICO has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $151.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.51.

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 33.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

