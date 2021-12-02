Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Iberdrola stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

