Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $24.00 at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

