Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo stock opened at $200.77 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $210.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,423,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

