NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $1.90 on Monday. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $246.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $626,302 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,843.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 786,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,785 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 159.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,559 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 150.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 684,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 410,831 shares in the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.