Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to Hold

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $111.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Buyout of Germany-based EHG has made Thor the largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer in the world. Acquisition of TiffinHomes has further expanded its existing portfolio and bolstered revenues. Thor’s solid backlog across both of its segments offers good visibility to growth through fiscal 2022 and beyond. The recent acquisition of Airxcel has enhanced Thor’s supply chain business in North America and Europe. However, the company is facing temporary hiccups owing to supply constraints and shortage of various RV components in Europe as well as North America. Also, rising commodity prices is likely to clip gross margins, going forward. Stiff competition within the RV industry is also a concern. Further, the firm is bearing the brunt of escalating operating costs over the past few years. Thus, the stock commands a cautious stance.”

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

NYSE THO opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.05.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.