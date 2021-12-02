J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $137.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The J. M. Smucker have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company posted stellar second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with sales and earnings increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, management raised its fiscal 2022 view. The company continues to gain on higher pandemic-induced at-home consumption. Moreover, revival of the Away from Home division is also an upside. The company’s focus on core priorities such as reshaping its portfolio and streamlining costs bodes well. However, The J. M. Smucker is encountering cost inflation as well as supply chain and transportation challenges along with isolated labor shortages. Cost-related headwinds hurt its adjusted gross profit in the fiscal second quarter. In fact, management expects to experience higher costs for the rest of fiscal 2022.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SJM. Citigroup increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

SJM stock opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.95. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,671 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,494 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,026,000 after acquiring an additional 78,897 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

