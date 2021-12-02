PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut PetroChina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised PetroChina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetroChina from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PetroChina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.78.

NYSE PTR opened at $42.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. Research analysts predict that PetroChina will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PetroChina by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PetroChina by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 166,887 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in PetroChina by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 98,743 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in PetroChina by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PetroChina by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

