LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.53). LivePerson posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5,000%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million.

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.06.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

