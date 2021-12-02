City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

CIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in City Office REIT by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $707.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

