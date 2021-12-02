Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HSDT stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSDT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.