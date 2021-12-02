First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.55. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.93.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 310.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,286 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth approximately $545,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

