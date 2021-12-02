Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Up to $12.58

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.58, but opened at $13.22. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 1,822 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,180 shares of company stock worth $472,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 357,302 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

