Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $34.08

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.08, but opened at $35.59. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 9,833 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.