Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,100 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the October 31st total of 264,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 349,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 698,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vinci Partners Investments has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. Sell-side analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

