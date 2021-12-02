Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $260.80

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260.80 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 265.40 ($3.47), with a volume of 1227781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.20 ($3.49).

DLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 396 ($5.17) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 333.71 ($4.36).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 283.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 293.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

