Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.96

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.56.

About Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.