Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Drops By 28.1%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 247,100 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 631,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

In other U.S. Energy news, Director Randall D. Keys purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,490. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 61,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

