National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.75

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.75 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 20.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.02%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,030. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at $21,754,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 353.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after buying an additional 255,321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 74.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after buying an additional 229,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in National Health Investors by 66.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after buying an additional 136,878 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in National Health Investors by 14.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,487,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.