ASOS (LON:ASC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.51

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.51 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 2,394 ($31.28), with a volume of 390387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,351 ($30.72).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.91) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,594.62 ($60.03).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,673.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,751.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 0.19.

In related news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($136,222.89). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($33.17) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($16,586.10). Insiders have acquired a total of 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629 in the last quarter.

ASOS Company Profile (LON:ASC)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

