Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $112,000.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

