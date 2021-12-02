Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

NYSE:BARK opened at $4.62 on Monday. Bark & Co has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54.

In other Bark & Co news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,629,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

