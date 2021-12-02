Gladstone Commercial’s (GOOD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $21.93 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $817.29 million, a PE ratio of 438.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.